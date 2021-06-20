The body of a Columbia man was discovered in Benton County, according to a late Saturday statement from law enforcement.
Cody B. Garrett, 28, had been reported missing by his mother earlier in June. He told her he was going shooting with friends in Benton County, and she reported him missing after not hearing from him for about 48 hours. Garett's body was found about half a mile from his parked car. The car was located on Benton House Avenue in Warsaw, Missouri, according to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The medical examiner for Jackson County determined the cause of death to be homicide. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135. Other contact information can be found on the sheriff office's website.