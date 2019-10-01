A Columbia woman has been charged with 11 felonies related to alleged child abuse after her children reported she had beaten them with a plastic bat, threatened their lives and used drugs in their presence.
Columbia police were dispatched to the home of Shiree Kandece Howard in response to a child abuse report received by the Missouri Department of Family Services on May 23, according to a probable cause statement written by Police Officer Christopher Gilstrap.
The children were taken to Rainbow House, an emergency shelter for abused and neglected children, where forensic interviews were conducted with four of the five children Sept. 19 and 23.
Howard is charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Her bond was set at $110,000, cash only.
During the interviews, all four children reported Howard had struck them with a yellow plastic bat and a broom more than once. Her second child, 12, reported the beatings left her face “messed up” and caused pain and swelling in her eye.
During an incident the Sunday before police came to the house, Howard allegedly woke her two oldest daughters by hitting them on their backs and faces with the bat. She was reportedly upset because her son, 2, had gotten into the “powder,” which the children said was cocaine Howard kept in the garage.
The children reported that they saw Howard sniffing the cocaine from their kitchen counter and then listened as she called her friends and told them how she beat the children.
Previous incidents allegedly included Howard placing a plastic bag over the head of one of daughters for 20 seconds, telling her children every day that she “hates them” and threatening to shoot or stab the children if they told anyone about the abuse.
The youngest children interviewed, both 6, reported they are scared of Howard because they are afraid she will beat them again. One of the children said she did not want to go back to Howard’s house because she “didn’t want to die.”