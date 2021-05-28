A Columbia mother has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly causing serious injuries to her 5-week-old son.
Carolyn Ann Yunek, 30, was released from the Boone County Jail on $20,000 bond May 18 and is scheduled to be arraigned June 11.
The crime is alleged to have happened Jan. 17. Police officer Caroline Hammond wrote in a probable cause statement on April 29 that Yunek's husband and the father of the child called 911 to report something was wrong with the child's leg. It was later determined that the baby suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his skull, tibia, fibula and femur, according to the probable cause statement.
A pediatric radiologist at the Women's and Children's Hospital determined that the tibia fracture would not have happened by accident and that the injuries would have been very painful for the child. The doctor explained that such fractures can happen when someone picks a child up by the feet and shakes them.
A warrant for Yunek's arrest was issued May 14 and served May 18.