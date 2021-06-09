A speeding motorcyclist crashed and died in southern Columbia on Tuesday evening.
Austin R. Sweet of Columbia was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed head-on into a Nissan Armada SUV at about 7:50 p.m. on Old Plank Road near Route K, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Department post on Facebook.
Sweet, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The SUV driver and two passengers were not injured, according to the post. The driver was turning left into a convenience store parking lot when Sweet's motorcycle hit the SUV. Sweet had been driving "at an excessive rate of speed," according to the Sheriff's Department post.
Both vehicles were badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.