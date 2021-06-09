A speeding motorcyclist crashed and died in southern Columbia on Tuesday evening. 

Austin R. Sweet of Columbia was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed head-on into a Nissan Armada SUV at about 7:50 p.m. on Old Plank Road near Route K, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Department post on Facebook.

Sweet, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The SUV driver and two passengers were not injured, according to the post. The driver was turning left into a convenience store parking lot when Sweet's motorcycle hit the SUV. Sweet had been driving "at an excessive rate of speed," according to the Sheriff's Department post.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, Summer 2021 Studying photojournalism Reach me at hmhntr@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you