The City of Columbia placed an order for a mobile shower trailer in early December, moving the plan one step closer to its expected implementation in early spring.

The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget allocates slightly over $100,000 for the plan. Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the plan with city staff for a shower trailer for the homeless to get it included on the budget.

  City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

