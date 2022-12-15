The City of Columbia placed an order for a mobile shower trailer in early December, moving the plan one step closer to its expected implementation in early spring.
The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget allocates slightly over $100,000 for the plan. Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the plan with city staff for a shower trailer for the homeless to get it included on the budget.
Griggs said his team received six bids on the project, ranging from $73,000 to $109,000. His team selected the lowest bid for a model that is 20 feet long and 8 feet wide and will include a combination of restrooms and showers.
Griggs said the model the city ordered also has adjustable timers for the showers. This will limit shower lengths to make it easier to swap people who want to shower in and out.
So far, the project is on track with its original timeline. Griggs said it will be delivered April 1, and his team will then work with volunteer organizations to begin scheduling out volunteers in early 2023.
He said he is also looking forward to how the project will complement the recent VFW post acquisition to further help unhoused individuals.
“Everything the city can do, we’ve done,” he said.