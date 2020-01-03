Companies looking to provide electric scooters to Columbia have until Jan. 24 to respond to a request for proposal from the city and MU.
The RFP lists rules and regulations, safety requirements and other general guidelines companies wishing to bid on it must follow. It was released Dec. 19.
There hasn't been a company providing scooter services to the city since an initial yearlong contract between Bird and Columbia expired in late November, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The contract was allowed to expire and Bird was required to collect all of its scooters to give all companies looking to bid on the new RFP an equal chance at the contract for this year, officials said at the time.
Steven Sapp, community relations director for the city, said the RFP is not written with a single company in mind.
The goal of MU and the city is to have a single vendor providing the scooters, Sapp said. Both parties also have interest in adding bikes to the fleet, he said.
MU will be the "lead agency" of a future contract, according to the RFP.
Many of the regulations listed in the new RFP are similar to those given during the contract with Bird.
This includes having a fleet of no more than 500 scooters, unless given MU and city approval, and daily removal of scooters at dusk or 8 p.m., whichever is later.
The RFP calls for a $10,000 regulatory fee to be paid to the city and MU by the company entering into a contract with the two. It also states the company will be charged a fee of $2 per scooter, per day.
The contract being proposed will last for one year. MU and Columbia reserves the right to renew for two additional one-year periods, according to the RFP.
