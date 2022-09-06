Columbia and MU will hold a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Sunday will mark 21 years since the attacks in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that killed nearly 3,000 people.
"This is an opportunity to honor those lost and honor those who served our country," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. "We're able to do this in a way that brings our community together."
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and UM System President Mun Choi will speak at the ceremony which will take place at 1 p.m. on MU's Francis Quadrangle, according to a joint news release from MU and Columbia.
The ceremony will include a procession, wreath laying and presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards, as well as a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter, according to the news release.
"We appreciate the university's willingness to host this event and work in partnership with the city to host an event for our community to remember the events of Sept. 11," said Sydney Olsen, a Columbia public information officer.