From Monday through Sept. 17, the City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering warrant amnesty for offenders who have previously failed to show up to their court dates.
The amnesty applies to traffic, parking tickets or other city ordinance violations, according to a news release. The court will set new dates for the cases of those who turn themselves in, and their amnesty is maintained as long as they show for these new dates.
Municipal Court Judge Cavanaugh Noce is offering amnesty in hopes of resolving these cases without police arrests.
“It is my hope that citizens who have been afraid of going to jail will take this opportunity for a fresh start and come in on their own to get their city warrants recalled," Noce said in the news release.
Those needing amnesty can come to the courthouse at 9 a.m. to be scheduled on the docket for the day. People who show up at other times will be put on the next available docket that day.
Municipal Court hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 600 E. Broadway.
Anyone can check if they have a warrant on the court's website.