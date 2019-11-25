After ten months at large, police arrested murder suspect Garland B. Wisley, 60.
He was taken into custody Saturday in San Luis, Arizona, as he was trying to make his way back from Mexico, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in January, and had been on the run ever since.
Wisley was charged in the murder of John R. Albers, 38. On Jan. 13, police responded to a call about a gunshot wound at the 200 block of Sarazen Drive. Albers was pronounced dead shortly after, and Wisley was named as the main suspect two days later.
Wisley was said to have had a "verbal argument" with Albers before his death, according to a Columbia Police release at the time.
Back in January, his bond was set at $1 million cash.
Since February, the county's sheriff's department had been offering a reward for any substantial information about the whereabouts of Wisley.
Besides murder, Wisley also faced outstanding warrants in Boone County for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. His bond for these was set at $40,000.
The extradition of Wisley back to Missouri is still pending.
