The Columbia chapter of the NAACP and community members gathered at the Second Missionary Baptist Church to rally for voting rights.
The local rally was inspired by the rallies that took place earlier Saturday in the nation’s capital. Columbia advocates joined thousands of voting rights supporters across the country on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
“We are fighting for our democracy,” said Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff to crowds before the march began. Ratliff emphasized it was not a protest, but a rally for voting rights.
Organizers handed out handmade signs and fliers for the rally in the church before the march began. Attendees gathered in front of the church on Fourth Street and marched toward the courthouse, where community leaders gave short speeches.
“This is the first of our many efforts to make sure that we let everybody know that we are not going to sit still while our rights be taken away,” Ratliff said in a speech.
“Our ancestors died for the right to vote, and it seems like they are trying to turn the clock back,” NAACP First Vice President Pamela Hardin said, referencing the restrictive laws in many states that could make it harder to cast a ballot.
“We are here today to say enough is enough,” she said.
When it comes to voting rights, Hardin is concerned about the elderly, state redistricting and states removing polling places.
Attendee Monica Miller echoed Hardin. “My parents taught me that so many have given their lives,” she said. “The least we can do to pay them back is to vote.”
Ratliff invited all of the Black ministers in Columbia to the rally. She said all of them attended the rally to advocate for their voting rights.
People of all ages marched, with the youngest children up front leading with the ministers.
“While I have the right to vote, there are persistent obstacles in place,” NAACP member Asia Smith said. “This is why it is crucial that we all bring awareness to voter suppression and its impact.”
Smith just turned 18 in April but said her right to vote is being suppressed regardless of the legal voting age.
Jeffrey Johnson, president of People First of Missouri, said he hopes the rally shows Missouri politicians that if they try to pass a voter suppression bill, the people are ready.
“Before it even happens in Missouri, we’re prepared,” he said. “If you try it, we’re coming.”
“White men feel if they lose any power, they lose it all,” Johnson said.
Rally attendee Carla Woods said she rallied to stand against voting rights restrictions.
“This is the United States of America, so let’s be united, and we should all be good to vote,” Woods said.
While listening to speeches at the courthouse, attendees were offered registration materials and could also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.