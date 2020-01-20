Unity was as central theme during the Columbia NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday.
"When we fight together, we win," was the overarching theme of the event, and will help guide the Columbia NAACP's programming for the year.
The celebration began with a short ceremony Monday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Garden on Stadium Blvd. After, a motorcade drove to Second Missionary Baptist Church where about 50 people gathered for a service meant to honor the civil rights icon. This was followed by a community luncheon.
The service focused on Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings about working together. It included greetings from Mayor Brian Treece and First Ward City Councilman Clyde Ruffin as well as a speech and sermon by the Rev. Darryl Gray.
"We're so glad that you didn't take this as a day to sit at home and get some rest, because I'll have to think about, 'What if Dr. King had sat at home and taken some rest?'" Pamela Hardin, Columbia NAACP's first vice president, said in her opening speech. "We would not be where we are today."
Hardin said it was particularly important for people to show up this year because of the growing divides in the country.
"Especially now in 2020, we have all this racial divide across the country," she said. "This is an opportunity for us to all be in one corner. Dr. King's dream was that we all be united and judge who we are, not what we believe in."
Unity was a primary message in Gray's speech. He preached the significance of creating communities with other people, regardless of their race, gender, political party or other differences.
"Human beings naturally migrate into groups of like-minded people," he said. "Tribes form around particular hobbies or interests or views or locations. But what happens when one's loyalty to their tribe takes priority over everything else? Toxic tribalism promotes 'us versus them' mentality."
D'Markus Thomas-Brown is a pastor at Convergence Church. He said Martin Luther King Jr. Day can unite people by reminding them of what they have in common.
"Sometimes we forget about the common goal that we all have as one people, especially when it comes to what changes we're looking to see happen, things we're looking to see happen in Columbia specifically," he said. "I think days like this help us remember that common goal, that common journey, that common struggle that we have."
Curtis Creagh makes it a point to go to an event celebrating King every year. He said seeing a variety of people come together gives him hope in King's message.
"This helps me to see all the various persons that are here, and to feel that the dream is alive and well," Creagh said.
The candlelight walk that was planned was cancelled due to winter weather conditions.
