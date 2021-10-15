Shane Creech has been named the new interim Public Works Department director as David Nichols, director for the last six years, retired Thursday.
Creech has his eyes on the permanent position of Public Works director and has spent the last 10 years working within the Public Works Department.
Creech grew up in Hannibal before attending MU and graduating with a degree in civil engineering. He worked at a consulting firm in Kansas City for three years before getting a job in building plan reviews for the city of Overland Park.
Eventually, he received a job as Boone County manager of design and construction that allowed him to move back to Columbia.
Creech was initially hired by the city of Columbia to be the engineering supervisor in a sector of the Public Works Department. He handled building plan reviews and worked with inspectors to handle privately funded public infrastructure.
He then went on to become the engineering manager of the Building and Site Development sector of Public Works, a position he held for a year.
In 2015, then-city manager Mike Matthes proposed a Community Development Department within Public Works, which was a culmination of the Office of Neighborhood Services, the Building and Site Development Division and the Planning and Development Department.
After the merger was completed, Creech worked for the Community Development Department for 10 years before being asked by Deputy City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to take on the role of interim director.
Creech will serve as the interim director until a new city manager is appointed in January, who will then take on the task of hiring a new permanent Public Works Director.