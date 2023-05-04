Matthew Straw’s first memories are of his parents’ rehearsals — sitting in the basement, listening to singers in his dad’s Strawsinger Vocal Studio. Every Saturday, he and his dad tuned in to the Metropolitan Opera live radio broadcast as Straw followed along to the score.

A Columbia native, Straw’s parents, Michael and Melissa, both choral conductors and music educators, involved Straw in the Columbia arts scene early on. He learned from mentors such as music teachers Beverly Kyriakos, Mary Manulik and Sutu Forte, composer and musician Stefan Freund and Missouri Symphony conductor emeritus Kirk Trevor. These people fostered his love for music.

