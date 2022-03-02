Rock Bridge High School alumni Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris came close to first place on CBS hit reality show “The Amazing Race” on Wednesday night. Out of 11 teams, the best-friend duo from Columbia just missed their opportunity to receive the $1 million prize in the two-hour finale.
During the finale, the remaining four pairs raced through the last two legs of the competition.
Ferguson spent 10 years in jail for the 2001 murder of former Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heiholt. His conviction was vacated in 2013, and he was released.
In the reality game show, teams of two compete as they race around the world decoding clues, completing challenges and adjusting to the customs of international destinations. Ferguson and Harris were fierce competitors throughout the series’ 33rd season.
The season started filming in early 2020, but it had to send teams home because of the start of the pandemic. Teams returned to finish the race with COVID-19 protocols in place in 2021.
Early on, Ferguson and Harris became the team to beat winning three of the first five legs and coming in second in the other two. The duo fell to third place in legs six through eight before coming in last in the leg before the finale.
The teams traveled through England, Scotland, Switzerland, France and Greece. In the finale, teams navigated Portugal in an elimination leg before the final teams raced back to finish in Los Angeles.
For their first-place finishes, Ferguson and Harris racked up $2,500 each and a trip for two to Dominica.
Ferguson, 37, currently resides in New York and recently created a podcast called “Prison Counts.” The true crime podcast includes discussions about the American justice system, stories from prison and interviews with people who have been involved with the justice system.
Harris, 38, and his wife, Ashley, are the owners of Harris House Bed and Breakfast. He and his wife relocated to Colorado in 2020, where they welcomed their son, Myles.