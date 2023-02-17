For over 30 years, Spectrum Health Care provided free testing and care for those with AIDS and HIV in the Columbia community. On Thursday, Spectrum Health Care’s clinic closed its doors, with a note left for patients that the clinic would be shut down “until further notice.”

Echo Menges, chairperson of Spectrum Health’s board, said the agency has been experiencing financial issues since the pandemic, causing a shortage in staff and reduced hours. On Tuesday, a board meeting was held and all board members in attendance were in agreement to close doors. 

