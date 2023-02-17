For over 30 years, Spectrum Health Care provided free testing and care for those with AIDS and HIV in the Columbia community. On Thursday, Spectrum Health Care’s clinic closed its doors, with a note left for patients that the clinic would be shut down “until further notice.”
Echo Menges, chairperson of Spectrum Health’s board, said the agency has been experiencing financial issues since the pandemic, causing a shortage in staff and reduced hours. On Tuesday, a board meeting was held and all board members in attendance were in agreement to close doors.
Menges said she is most concerned about Spectrum Health Care’s patients and where they will be able to turn to for medical care.
Spectrum Health Care was founded in 1992 under the name of Regional AIDS Interfaith Network at a time when AIDS and HIV were receiving waves of attention due to the epidemic. RAIN was founded for those with AIDS and those in the LGBTQ community to be protected and receive quality one-on-one care by carefully selected providers.
In 2017, Spectrum Health Care decided to offer direct care outside of HIV- and AIDS-specific services.
“We’re not exclusive to HIV- and AIDS-positive patients, but we’re definitely rooted in that,” Menges said.
Cale Mitchell, former executive director of Spectrum Health Care, worked for the agency from 2004 to 2022. He said the pandemic was a “big lift” for the agency.
“You can’t get grant funding for things you can’t implement. You can’t fundraise because you’re not able to get people together,” Mitchell said. “It was a ripple effect.”
Mitchell said when the clinic first started, there was a strong focus on building relationships with good medical providers that treat patients like “human beings.” Because of the stigma around AIDS and HIV at the time, he said this quality was important.
Mitchell said other physicians and agencies have started offering the same care with federal qualification, which Spectrum Health Care lacked. Now that the clinic is closed, he said there are new providers offering similar care in the Columbia community that patients can seek out.
However, finding a new medical provider can come with challenges.
Trey Busch has been a patient at the clinic since 2019 and started working for Spectrum Health Care in September 2022. He said he found out on Thursday that the clinic was closing through an email letting him go.
In the past, Busch has been unable to receive care without a referral. Because Spectrum Health Care is closed, receiving a referral is not possible.
Menges said the board started addressing referrals on Thursday, but have not figured out the transfer process yet. She said the board is working on creating an email account so past patients can contact the board to receive their medical records.
She also said patients will hopefully be directly notified by Monday and that the board plans for communication to be available via social media accounts and their website by Monday.
Busch said the clinic has been especially beneficial for those in the community who lack insurance or resources. He described the sudden closure as “reckless regard” on the part of the board.
“I don’t think anyone understands the severity of just closing the doors,” he said.
Busch mentioned the issue of patients with STI tests waiting to go to the lab. He said patients will be left without answers or preparation.
"The whole community will eventually feel the effects of this," Busch said. "And that's the part that I think is really sad. Columbia needs this clinic. It's heartbreaking."
Another problem in the sudden closure was helping patients find other places for care. He said that while he had some information on other clinics offering services like PrEP — a medicine that stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis and reduces the risk of HIV — not all patients have the same resources.
"We do serve a lot of uninsured and indigent people," Busch said. "They're not going to have those resources."
Lola Wobken, a nurse practitioner at Spectrum Health Care, also shared Busch's concerns for her patients. Wobken worked with the clinic since 2017 and helped establish the clinic's primary care services.
Wobken said she was very upset by the clinic's sudden closure. If she had known earlier, she said she would have made sure her patients were aware and had the resources they needed.
"I have patients that I've just told on Wednesday to come in in two weeks," Wobken said.
Aside from being aware of some of the financial challenges, Wobken said the board gave no indication of closing. Now, she is not able to return to the office and send out medical records or referrals to her patients.
"I basically have been traumatized by this myself, because it was just out of the blue," Wobken said. "I was blindsided."
She said for many of her patients, this closure will cause a lot of stress. Wobken has cared for some of her patients for five and a half years and feels they have formed tight-knit relationships.
"I feel like I have been ripped away from my patients and can't assist them with what they need," Wobken said.
Going forward, Menges said Spectrum Health Care will still offer its housing programs to provide longterm assistance to those with HIV/AIDS and qualifying disabilities.