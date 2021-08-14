Members of the PedNet Coalition have started a campaign protesting how the money earned in the next 10 years from the special park sales tax could be spent.
City Council members at Monday’s council meeting will vote to approve a list of projects to be funded if voters in November re-up the special one-eighth-cent park sales tax. PedNet members say that list lacks several key projects they believe are of priority to the Columbia community.
The PedNet Coalition is a Columbia-based nonprofit focused on improving public transit systems throughout the city. The group has started a letter writing campaign asking anyone who wants additional trails added to the list of tax-funded projects to send letters to council members before Monday’s meeting.
PedNet is also inviting concerned residents to attend Monday’s meeting to show support for adjusting the project list.
At the Aug. 2 council meeting, council members voted to approve a special election in November allowing residents to vote on extending the park sales tax, which was originally approved in 2000. If it passes, the tax will stay in effect for another 10 years and is estimated to bring in just more than $30 million for the city.
The Parks and Recreation Department has proposed using 14% of that money — around $4 million — for trails and green spaces. Only two trails are scheduled to be worked on: the Perche Creek Trail and the Hinkson Creek Trail connecting Clark Lane and Vandiver Drive.
In total, that’s 2.5 miles of additional trails being built over the next 10 years. PedNet’s CEO Lawrence Simonson says that’s not enough.
“Trails have the greatest overall benefit of any project we could do in our city,” Simonson said. “It doesn’t matter if you are a young person, middle-age person, old person, you can use our trails.”
Simonson noted that trails are the most-used park facility in Columbia. The Parks and Recreation Department surveyed citizens earlier this year and found that 81% of residents have used or visited the city’s trails in the past year.
Simonson also said trails give residents the opportunity to enjoy being outside, exercise by walking or biking — all at no cost. He said trails have the added benefit of transportation, such as the MKT Trail, which many commuters use daily to get to and from work.
According to their website, PedNet is recommending that the council include these additional trails in the park sales tax project list:
- The COLT Railroad Trail, a 3.5-mile trail that would connect College Drive to Brown Station Park.
- The Bear Creek Trail, a 2.3-mile trail that would connect Blue Ridge Road to Brown Station Park.
- An additional .75-mile trail added to the Hinkson Creek Trail that would connect Brown Station Road to the proposed COLT Railroad Trail.
PedNet’s proposed additional trails would total 6.55 miles.
Tim Curtis, owner of CycleX Bike Shop and a PedNet board member, also said the group thinks not enough trails are being built north of Interstate 70. Curtis sent an email last week advocating for PedNet’s campaign and criticizing the proposed project list.
Curtis said that trails are “woefully underrepresented” on the list and that residents north of I-70 continue to be “shortchanged.”
Curtis said he wants to see new trails built because they make an area more attractive to potential homeowners. He also cited national statistics that say living next to trails helps increase property value.
Mike Griggs, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, explained how his staff decides on the projects. It starts with a meeting with park maintenance staff to get an idea of what needs to be worked on in the existing parks and trails. The majority of Parks and Recreation money goes to park maintenance, Griggs said.
Next, the department meets with park users, groups such as PedNet and sports teams to see what their needs are. Finally, the department meets with the relevant boards and commissions such as the Climate and Environment Commission and the Biking/Pedestrian Commission to get more input.
Once they meet with all those people, Griggs said, he and his staff try their best to consider everyone’s wants and needs and balance priorities.