Columbia nurse manager finds life is better with lots of little goats

Mary Jordan's days don't stop when she gets off work as a nurse manager. When she reaches her farm south of Columbia, there are a lot of goats to feed — about 50 of them.
For Jordan, raising her Nigerian Dwarf goats is a childhood dream come true. Long before she moved to Columbia in 2006, she grew up in suburban San Francisco and envisioned life as a farmer. Her dad supported it by allowing her to own small animals such as rabbits and chickens in the family's backyard.
But farmland doesn’t come cheap in California, so she gave up on her dream — until, years later, it was resurrected.
Jordan was living in Maine when her husband, Dennis Jordan, encountered baby goats that were visiting their sons’ preschool. When he suggested their family should get a pair, Jordan thought it was ridiculous. But after seeing them herself, she quickly changed her mind, and they adopted two.
What started as a hobby quickly grew to much more. Jordan has found fulfillment in caring for goats and in sharing and showing them.
Dennis Jordan wasn’t quite on board at first. “I did not realize how I was opening Pandora's box with, you know, possibly two to four goats,” he recalled. “And then we ended up with the 10.”
Their herd soon grew to about 20, and Mary Jordan started showing and breeding goats as a business.
It was only recently she revealed to Dennis that over two decades ago, she occasionally drove across a snow-covered New England to secretly pick up new goats for her herd, sneaking them in with the rest while her husband was at work. However, he soon came to love the goats nearly as much as she does.
After Dennis Jordan was honorably discharged from the Navy, they sold their goats and moved to Columbia to be closer to family. “I had 12 years of goat sobriety. It was a really sad time,” Mary Jordan said.
In 2018, she decided to reestablish her herd and started American Jewell Farm, named after Dennis’ family. The Jewell family had a strong presence in Columbia's early history, a fact the Jordans discovered well after moving to the town.
Mary Jordan shows national award-winning goats, but it’s not the awards that motivate her. Her job in the behavioral health unit at Truman Veterans’ Hospital is a stressful one, especially during a pandemic. Allowing herself to be immersed in her goats when she’s off the clock serves as a form of therapy.
Jordan believes that goats can help others too, and she and her husband can often be found bringing baby goats, called kids, to visit students and hospital patients.
During their first visit taking kids into a local nursing home, they were surprised to see about 50 people waiting.
“The elderly people didn't want to give up the baby," Jordan recalled. "We'd put one baby in a lap, and a really old lady would hold it. And she'd hold it so tight. And she would not want to give it to the next lady.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they loved having the opportunity to brighten people's days with goats. “We had some really, really touching moments going to the nursing homes here in Columbia with some of the older folks. It’s super rewarding,” Jordan said.
Although their children are grown up and out of the house, the Jordan home is definitely not an empty nest. With three dogs, a cat, a few chickens and all those goats, the house is never quiet — especially when there’s a bottle baby in the living room.
When a kid is born with a health condition, such as a broken leg or a muscle strain, Jordan’s nursing instincts kick in as she fights to save it. Thanks to her history as a labor and delivery nurse back in Maine, she feels prepared to jump in to help her goats deliver if they need it.
During kidding season, she’s up almost every hour of the night and rushing home on her lunch breaks to check on the goats that could be going into labor and help with delivery in the event of a difficult birth or a health issue.
Last year, a kid was born with a broken leg that later had to be amputated. Jordan gave the kid, which she named "Biscuit," extra care, raising her in the house as she recovered.
For months, Biscuit lived in the living room of the Jordans' farmhouse, sleeping in a playpen and hippity-hopping around the house when they were home. Biscuit eventually joined the herd and lived happily until her recent death. The Jordans planted a tree on her grave in memory.
Rolling up her living room rug so the kids can run around on her vinyl floors isn’t uncommon for Jordan. If goats were allowed to go to work at the hospital with her, you’d probably see her with a baby in her hands while she does her rounds.
But that’s a task reserved for Dennis Jordan, a local Realtor. If there's a goat that needs special care during the day, the duty falls to him. He takes goats to work so often, he even added goats to the logo on his business cards and signs.
Mary Jordan makes it her mission to help every life she can, human or goat. “She's always had extra love for either people or animals," her husband said. "So I don't think in her world, she can ever have enough.”
As she watched the sunset over the goat barn, Jordan said, “I’ve been following my heart, like, my entire life, and it’s brought us to a pretty nice place. I’m just going to continue doing that.”