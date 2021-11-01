With winter just around the corner, Columbia's trout fishing season opened at noon Monday.
The Missouri Department of Conservation released approximately 2,400 rainbow trout into the lake at Cosmo-Bethel Park, according to a news release. Columbia Parks and Recreation partners annually with the Department of Conservation for the winter trout fishing program, which diversifies species in the lake and provides fishing opportunities.
Anglers must release all fish unharmed through Jan. 31 and must use artificial bait during that time. Starting Feb. 1, they may harvest trout following Missouri regulations with a valid fishing permit and a trout permit.