“The essence of Kwanzaa is practiced in the home,” said performer Kunama Mtendaji.
The holiday is celebrated with friends and family, good food and warmth at home, and Columbia Parks and Recreation held its annual celebration of the holiday for the wider community.
The Kwanzaa celebration Saturday at the Armory Sports Center ran from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and included a business expo, a performance of traditional African music and a holiday feast for attendees.
The city puts on the celebration because sometimes Kwanzaa gets overlooked, event organizer Jay Bradley said.
“We just thought it was a good way to get people out in the community,” Bradley said.
The business expo was a new addition to this year’s Kwanzaa celebration and offered business owners the opportunity to sell their products and show what they provide to the community.
The expo showcased local, Black-owned businesses such as CoMo Vibes, Chandra’s Hair and Body Love, and Writer’s Block. The business owners described a tightknit community that has formed among them.
Brittany Hilderbrand, who owns Writer’s Block, an online writing service that focuses on everything from social media writing to résumés, said the event was “just a great opportunity to celebrate a long tradition” and that it helps “connect people throughout the community.”
Chandra Prince, owner of Chandra’s Hair and Body Love, which specializes in natural hair products, was thankful that the event was put on.
“To help us build our business, I think this is awesome,” Prince said about the expo.
Entertainment in the form of traditional African music and storytelling described the origins and principles of the holiday. Mtendaji played on a West African drum known as a djembe, with fast-paced drumbeats punctuated by low and powerful bass notes from the center of the instrument.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor in California and a prominent member of the Black Power movement. Karenga conceptualized the holiday for people of the African diaspora in the United States and pulled traditions from various African cultures.
Today, it continues to celebrate African culture, Mtendaji said. The performance included descriptions and stories for the seven principles of Kwanzaa, each signified by the lighting of a candle on the seven days of the holiday.
The principles, written in Swahili, are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
Kwanzaa begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1 with a feast known as Karamu.
Kwanzaa is celebrated “to help heal all the disparities,” said Mtendaji, “to help people understand who we are.”