The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open for Memorial Day weekend, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation.

The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, according to a city news release. Albert-Oakland will close Tuesday, then reopen May 31 and remain open through the summer, noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

