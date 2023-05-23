The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open for Memorial Day weekend, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, according to a city news release. Albert-Oakland will close Tuesday, then reopen May 31 and remain open through the summer, noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Other pool details, according to the release:
- Stephens Lake and spraygrounds at Stephens Lake Park, Flat Branch Park and Douglass Park opened May 1 and will remain open through Sept. 30.
- Douglass Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open on June 14 and Lake of the Woods pool on June 28, if enough lifeguards are hired.
To staff all three outdoor pools, the city needs a minimum of 75 lifeguards, according to Tammy Miller, Columbia Parks and Recreation marketing specialist.
Parks and Recreation will be holding training sessions for lifeguards on June 2-4. Training is free for those employed by the city and $175 for others.
Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Recreation Area remains permanently closed as the city addresses structural issues. Parks and Recreation will be seeking public input in the fall to update the master plan to address the needs for renovations and park expansion, Miller said.