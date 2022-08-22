Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to give feedback about two updated components of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan at several public input meetings throughout August and September.

The department proposes updates for both its Neighborhood Parks Plan and Trail Plan to reflect changes in land acquisition and development since the last updates in 2013, according to a news release from Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Download PDF Parks and Recreation Master Plan 2023
Natural Resource Areas, Trails and Neighborhood Parks Proposed Plans

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you