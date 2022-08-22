Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to give feedback about two updated components of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan at several public input meetings throughout August and September.
The department proposes updates for both its Neighborhood Parks Plan and Trail Plan to reflect changes in land acquisition and development since the last updates in 2013, according to a news release from Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The trail plan was also adjusted to account for future trail system development as part of the 2021 Park Sales Tax renewal.
The meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
Aug. 23 at Albert-Oakland Park, Shelter 3, 1900 Blue Ridge.
Sept. 1 at Indian Hills Park Shelter, 5009 Aztec Blvd.
Sept. 21 at Jay Dix Station Shelter, 3275 S. Scott Blvd.
Sept. 27 at Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area Shelter, 1907 Hillcrest Drive.
The department held its first input meeting Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. At the meeting, the Parks and Recreation representatives discussed how they want to further connect neighborhoods and parks, including building a 30-mile loop of trails around the city.
Before bringing the master plan to City Council for approval, the department invites public insight and opinions. Individuals can view the proposed plans and submit online comments by visiting beheard.como.gov/neighborhood-parks-trails-plan.