A recent cold surge has made ice skating and ice fishing possible once again in Columbia.
A news release by Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Cosmo-Bethel Park is open for ice fishing as of Friday. Stephens Lake Park did not meet the requirements to open for ice skating. Park staff will check the ice depth again Saturday.
Cosmo-Bethel Park is reserved for ice fishing and does not allow skating; Stephens Lake is for the ice skaters.
Mike Griggs, the director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, warned park visitors to not trust the snow on top of the lake.
“The snow on top of the lake serves as an insulating blanket preventing quick freezing,” Griggs said in an email. Ice underneath may be too thin to support weight.
To be deemed safe, the ice needs to be at a depth of 4 inches minimum. Columbia Parks and Recreation employees check the levels almost every day.
The department has a list of more safety tips on its website. It advises visitors to never skate alone and avoid potentially thin ice around bridges, narrow spots and partially submerged objects. Darker areas also signify thin ice.
A sign with the rules will be posted at the lakes when they are safe to walk on. The full list of rules is also available at como.gov/parksandrec. Visitors can also call the Parks and Recreation Department for more information at (573) 874-7460.