Columbia Parks and Recreation will conduct a citizen survey to receive feedback from the community and improve recreational programs, facilities and services in Columbia over the coming weeks, according to a news release.
"It’s important to us that our residents are the driving force in helping us make community decisions for improvements to existing parks and facilities and what they want to see in future parks, trails and facilities,” Mike Griggs, director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said in the release.
The survey, which will be mailed to a random sample of households, will be available to residents through mail, phone and online.
It should take 15 minutes to complete, and responses can be sent through an online link included in the letter or a postage-paid return envelope.
Consultants from ETC Institute, a national survey company, will monitor the distribution of the survey to ensure an accurate representation of age, geographic dispersion, race and ethnicity and gender demographics in Columbia.
The results of the survey will be presented to the Columbia City Council and made open for the public this spring.