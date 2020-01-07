Columbia’s Pier 1 Imports location will be unaffected by the company’s Monday decision to shut down up to 450 of its 936 locations, according to employees.

The announcement of store closures came in a report to investors regarding the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net sales decreased more than $350 million from the same period in the previous year, according to the investors' report.

Though a company policy prevented store employees from commenting, two at the Columbia location confirmed the store would remain open.

