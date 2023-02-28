 Skip to main content
Columbia Pinball League hosts final match of winter season

From left, Felicia Leach, Rob Parker, Matt Butler, and Stacee Collier LaFrieda

From left, Felicia Leach, Rob Parker, Matt Butler, and Stacee Collier LaFrieda laugh after a group photo of the C division on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. “I play every tournament they have,” Parker said. “They’re a blast.”

 Rhianna Brown/Missourian

The Columbia Pinball League finished the final round of its pinball tournament on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. The winter league started on Dec. 12, and tournaments have taken place every Monday since.

A pinball rolls down a machine on

A pinball rolls down a machine on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. Players are ranked based on skill with the average player participating in 10 to 20 tournaments.

Columbia Pinball League member Josh Noble hosts the tournament of the B and C division of the league.

Misty Hopkins gaps after her ball rolls down the out lane

Misty Hopkins gapes after her ball rolls down the out lane on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. The World Cup Soccer pinball machine is her favorite out of the options available. “It was very mean to me,” Hopkins said.
Rob Parker plays the Shangri-La machine on

Rob Parker plays the Shangri-La machine on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. Shangri-La is the oldest machine in the collection from 1986. Parker currently holds the record of 6,941 points for the game.
