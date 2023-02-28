Columbia Pinball League hosts final match of winter season

Rob Parker plays the Shangri-La machine on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. Shangri-La is the oldest machine in the collection from 1986. Parker currently holds the record of 6,941 points for the game.
Misty Hopkins gapes after her ball rolls down the out lane on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. The World Cup Soccer pinball machine is her favorite out of the options available. “It was very mean to me,” Hopkins said.
From left, Felicia Leach, Rob Parker, Matt Butler, and Stacee Collier LaFrieda laugh after a group photo of the C division on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. “I play every tournament they have,” Parker said. “They’re a blast.”
The Columbia Pinball League finished the final round of its pinball tournament on Monday at Shangri-La Dispensary in Columbia. The winter league started on Dec. 12, and tournaments have taken place every Monday since.
Columbia Pinball League member Josh Noble hosts the tournament of the B and C division of the league.
“I think the cool thing about pinball is that everyone is recruiting,” said Noble.
Player Misty Hopkins became interested in pinball after playing to bond with her son-in-law and later found out about the league. Her first league was in 2021.
“I had no idea what I was doing,” said Hopkins. “Everyone was so nice and didn’t care which is why I kept coming back.”
Player Rob Parker found out about the local league from Noble who had been playing a pinball game he frequented. Parker considers himself a rookie as he has only been around for two sessions. He plays each pinball game differently based on how the ball plays.
“It’s a family of people that support each other,” said Parker.
Columbia Pinball League has been active since 2013, marking its 10th year.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
