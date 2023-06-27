Columbia Pinball League kicks off summer season

The Columbia Pinball League met for the first night of the summer season on Monday. The league will meet for 10 weeks and hold monthly tournaments, which are open to the public.
Ashley Jackson plays pinball Monday at Shangri-La. Last season, Jackson won second place in her division. “Granted, I’m in the lowest division, but I’ll take it," Jackson said.
Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian
Ashley Jackson plays pinball Monday at Shangri-La. Jackson first joined the Columbia Pinball League last season.
Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian
Players are grouped into teams that change weekly based on individuals’ scores. League members range from complete beginners to seasoned players who travel across the country to compete.
Adam McKinnie plays pinball on Monday at Shangri-La. Columbia Pinball League kicked off its summer season on Monday. The league will play for 10 weeks.
Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian
The pinball machines used were made at different times, and each one features unique details. League member Daniel Carpenter recently returned to the game after a hiatus.
“The number one most important secret to pinball is knowing physics and geometry and ball control," Carpenter said. "Number two is knowing the individual games”.
Josh Noble, left, explains the rules for the night Monday at Shangri-La. Noble runs the Columbia Pinball League, which was founded in 2013. Noble said of the game of pinball, “You’re playing in this whole world under the glass, and you’re trying to control that world.”
Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian
The league was started in 2013, and is currently run by Josh Noble. Noble said the game of pinball takes both skill and practice.
“Unlike video games it’s never the same," Noble said. "You can know all the rules but it’s always gonna be different”.
Sunshine Bon, left, and Daniel Carpenter watch the pinball players Monday at Shangri-La. “I’ve been playing since I was little and I had to pull up a stool to look at the glass,” Bon said.
Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian