 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia Pinball League kicks off summer season

Columbia Pinball League kicks off summer season

The Columbia Pinball League met for the first night of the summer season on Monday. The league will meet for 10 weeks and hold monthly tournaments, which are open to the public.

Ashley Jackson plays pinball

Ashley Jackson plays pinball Monday at Shangri-La. Last season, Jackson won second place in her division. “Granted, I’m in the lowest division, but I’ll take it," Jackson said.
Ashley Jackson plays pinball

Ashley Jackson plays pinball Monday at Shangri-La. Jackson first joined the Columbia Pinball League last season.

Players are grouped into teams that change weekly based on individuals’ scores. League members range from complete beginners to seasoned players who travel across the country to compete.

Adam McKinnie plays pinball

Adam McKinnie plays pinball on Monday at Shangri-La. Columbia Pinball League kicked off its summer season on Monday. The league will play for 10 weeks.
Josh Noble, left, explains

Josh Noble, left, explains the rules for the night Monday at Shangri-La. Noble runs the Columbia Pinball League, which was founded in 2013. Noble said of the game of pinball, “You’re playing in this whole world under the glass, and you’re trying to control that world.”
Sunshine Bon, left, and Daniel Carpenter

Sunshine Bon, left, and Daniel Carpenter watch the pinball players Monday at Shangri-La. “I’ve been playing since I was little and I had to pull up a stool to look at the glass,” Bon said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter, summer 2023.

    Graduate student studying documentary journalism.

    Reach me at tcj22d@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720