A federal judge sentenced Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia, 43, to five years in prison without parole Wednesday. He pleaded guilty last November to setting a fire at Columbia’s Planned Parenthood clinic.
Timothy Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said in an email announcing the sentence that Kaster’s “criminal behavior placed the community in an unacceptable risk of danger.”
Kaster, who listed his address as North Oakland Gravel Road in a previous civil case in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County, had been in federal custody since his arrest last March.
He pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2019, to one count of maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“We will not tolerate the use of violence and arson as a means to achieve personal political or policy goals. This attack is the antithesis of everything for which the best ideals of this nation have always stood,” Garrison said in the release.
Kaster admitted to making a Molotov cocktail and throwing it into the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic Feb. 10, 2019, after breaking into the clinic through a glass door that was one of its entrances, as previously reported by the Missourian.
During their investigation, law enforcement officers learned of a post on the Facebook page of Kaster’s wife that showed a handgun and the words, “Guns Don’t Kill People, Planned Parenthood Kills People.”
Kaster’s attack and the subsequent fire closed the clinic on north Providence Road for a week for repairs. He later admitted he carried out the attack because Planned Parenthood provided reproductive health services at the clinic, according to the release and court documents.
“When Mr. Kaster broke into our Columbia center in the early morning hours of February 10, 2019, he set fire to a building dedicated to improving the health of those who enter it,” Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Brandon Hill said in a news release Wednesday. “And although he may have intended to stop patients from seeking care at Planned Parenthood, the health center was closed for services for only a week.”
“We are dedicated to our mission and we are resilient,” Hill said.
The Columbia Police Department asked for the FBI’s assistance in investigating the cause of the fire. Garrison praised the FBI investigators, saying their work on the case “exemplified outstanding investigative skills in locating and evaluating the evidence that enabled us to identify the arsonist and quickly bring him to justice,” according to the release.