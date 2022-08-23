Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road.

Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you