Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road.
Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
The Columbia center is operated by Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which also operates the Independence center and four other locations in the Kansas City area on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri border. Patients are being referred to these locations while the training is underway, but there are also other options around Columbia.
Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center has not offered abortion services since 2015, but it has continued to provide several forms of comprehensive reproductive healthcare. Services offered by the clinic include birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy services, STD testing and vaccines, among other services, according to the center’s website..
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Spectrum Health Care and MU Health Care are some other resources in Columbia for reproductive health services and HIV and STD testing and treatment.
The Health Department offers appointments for STD testing by appointment five days a week. It tests for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV for a cost of $20 for Boone County residents. HIV blood draw tests are also available at no cost during open clinic hours, according to the Health Department website.
Spectrum Health Care offers free testing for HIV and STDs onsite at its offices and events, according to its website. It is also a participant in The Right Time initiative to provide free and low-cost birth control options and education.
MU Health Care provides care for residents and MU students. Its website details all of the specialties of the Infectious Diseases team, including HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and more. MU Health Care also provides “a full range of routine services for adolescents and women of all ages — from annual wellness exams to family planning and birth control,” according to the Women’s Health webpage.