Columbia Police Department released a 10-minute community briefing video Monday afternoon addressing criticism about the department’s response to a fatal shooting outside Vibez Lounge on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The shooting, which took place near the club at 19 N. Fifth St., resulted in the death of Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34, and an injury to an unidentified woman who was shot in the face.
The department has arrested and detained Curtis Allen Lewis in connection to the shooting, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
An unsigned post on the Vibez website criticized CPD’s actions and conduct before and after the shooting. The author of the Feb. 6 post alleged that relevant security footage from a camera in a nearby parking garage might never be made available.
In a partial answer to questions from the Missourian on Feb. 7, Jeff Pitts, CPD’s public information officer, said police reviewed the Vibez statement and met with club representatives. Pitts also acknowledged that “any and all footage related to this investigation would not be available until after the case is adjudicated.”
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, police can’t release records, including videos, related to pending criminal investigations until they have been closed, according to the release. The actual language of the law reads, “... mobile video recordings and investigative reports of all law enforcement agencies are closed records until the investigation becomes inactive.”
While the security footage cannot be disclosed at this point, the community briefing video released shows an aerial view of the area, two still images captured by in-car video and graphics explaining CPD’s response and practices.
Vibez spokesperson Tyree Byndom said he had seen the police video but had no immediate comment on it. He said but that the club would have another statement posted on its site by Tuesday.
Sgt. Clinton Sinclair of CPD says in the video that officers were in the area near the club “monitoring crowds and traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian,” before the incident. Seven officers were in the area — four close to the scene and three nearer the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Street. Three officers were outside their vehicles, and four inside.
The aerial view shows the position of police vehicles, based on GPS data, approximately one minute before the first report of shots fired, according to the video.
That part of the video is a partial answer to the Vibez statement, which alleged that there were four squad cars across the street, “but they were all inside of their vehicles, instead of engaging with the patrons and citizens and assisting our staff with crowd dispersal.” The aerial view still leaves unanswered whether officers nearby were inside or outside their vehicles.
Sinclair says that at around 2:30 a.m., people could be seen running from the business and that “at the same time, officers respond to shots being fired.”
Sinclair also said that officers on the scene reported only hearing — not seeing — the shots.
Vibez also questioned the immediate medical support for Kitchen in the statement, calling the police’s efforts to provide medical aid and attention “lackluster.”
The officers met Kitchen in the doorway, according to Sinclair, within a minute of hearing the shots, and they “moved Mr. Kitchen out of the doorway and immediately began to assess his condition and render aid.”
He also said officers remained with Kitchen until medical aid arrived.
Unreleased videos and body camera footage can verify the department’s response, Sinclair said.
Sinclair refutes the allegation in the Vibez statement that police pushed away staff members who were giving Kitchen medical treatment and comfort. “At no time during this incident was anyone prevented from rendering aid or helping either of the victims,” he said.
While Columbia police obtained a search warrant for the club, the Vibez statement said it was unnecessary, since “all of the staff were cooperating willingly,” and alleged that police “had totally wrecked our lounge” after the investigation.
Sinclair cites police policy 322.4 in the video, saying that a search warrant is still preferred in addition to consent for serious crimes or major investigations.
“During the search of this particular business, no damage was done to any property.” Sinclair said.
Chief Geoff Jones of Columbia police said in the video that a second, more detailed debrief will take place once the records are available under law, but other than the community briefing video, no further information can be released at this time.
Anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).