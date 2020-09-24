The Columbia Police Department announced that it is partnering with Othram, a private lab, to solve an investigation into the remains of an infant, known as Baby Doe, found last year.
Othram is known for forensic genealogy testing, according to a release from the department. Police said the lab's technology could potentially help identify the infant remains.
Police began their investigation Aug. 15, 2019, after employees of McKnight Tire found a small backpack inside a tire, which contained the remains. Since opening the investigation, there have been little to no leads, according to the release.
"Traditional methods used by detectives to identify have been unsuccessful in this case, including submission of evidence to state labs," Lt. Matt Stephens said in the release. "By using forensic genealogy testing, we believe the services provided by Othram to be a viable option in identifying the remains of the infant."
For more information on Othram’s involvement in this investigation, visit dnasolves.com
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.