Columbia police arrested Christopher Michael Sledd, 51, at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday after he took out and fired a gun near Broadway and Hitt Street, according to a police news release.
There were no injuries reported.
The arresting officer was patrolling the area on foot and observed Sledd firing a gun. The officer fired at Sledd, who surrendered.
Sledd was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was placed in the Boone County Jail.
Officers collected evidence and catalogued property damage at the scene.
The ongoing investigation will include a review by the Internal Affairs Unit.
Police Chief Geoff Jones said that the police will continue to staff downtown with patrol officers. He said that the department is working with community partners to address safety concerns.
The police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.