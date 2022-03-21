Columbia Police arrested 21-year-old Samuel Ethan Brotherton in relation to the homicide of 64-year-old Rollin G. Thompson, according to a Columbia police news release.

Brotherton was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

The police responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence in the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The police found Thompson with a gunshot wound, and emergency personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brotherton was taken to the Boone County Jail.

The police's investigation is ongoing. Police ask that people with information about the incident call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

