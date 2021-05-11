Columbia police have arrested a suspect of a homicide that took place in December 2017.
Jeffrey McWilliams, a 28 year-old resident of Columbia, was detained on charges of second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action.
He is suspected of being involved in a homicide that took place in a rented house on Lasso Circle on Dec. 11, 2017.
While responding to a call about a suspicious person, police officers found a man, later identified as Augustus Roberts, unconscious and not breathing. Officers tried to administer first aid, but the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Roberts, who went by the name Gus, graduated from Clark County R-1 High School in 2008.
Investigators believed the home invasion and death of Roberts were related to drugs. A 2019 affidavit revealed Roberts was involved in trafficking high-grade marijuana. Approximately 800 pounds of marijuana was stolen from a U-Haul truck parked in his driveway, the Missourian reported. Investigation is still ongoing.