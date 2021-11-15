Columbia police arrested a suspect Sunday afternoon in relation to a shooting outside Vibez Lounge early Sunday morning, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Officers arrested Todd Duron Nesbitt, 28, of Columbia on charges of armed criminal action and assault in the first degree, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Nesbitt is being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond.
Nesbitt was one of two suspects in the "mass casualty incident" that occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday on Fifth Street.
"With the community's help, detectives were able to quickly identify this suspect and take him into custody," Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the news release.
Police shot and killed the second suspect, a 30-year-old man, involved in the incident Sunday morning. The suspect was Quillian Jacobs, according to court documents.
A witness heard arguing before seeing the suspects shoot at each other and run in opposite directions, according to court documents.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation of the involved officers, Kyle Green, a public information and education officer for the highway patrol confirmed in an email. This is standard protocol.
According to the news release, the investigation is ongoing and the officers involved will not be working the streets during this time.