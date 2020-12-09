Columbia police arrested a man for assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon Tuesday in connection to a Friday shooting on Greeley Drive.
Anthony D. Jones, 44, of Columbia was arrested in the 5300 block of Silver Mill Drive, according to a news release, and is being held in Boone County Jail without bond.
Police responded Friday to a shots fired call in the 3500 block of Greeley Drive, where a victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Police are asking for those with more information about the shooting to contact the department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.