Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the FBI National Academy in a ceremony held Sept. 13. Jones was part of the academy's 283rd session and graduated alongside 285 other law enforcement officers in Quantico, Virginia, according to a Friday news release from the city of Columbia.
While Jones acknowledges the importance of the training he received, he believes the connections he developed at Quantico are even more important for the Columbia Police Department.
“The academy has given Columbia access to ideas and experience from professionals around the world," Jones said in Friday's news release, also noting that he was glad to have returned home.
Jones was at the academy for 10 weeks where his training centered around advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. He believes the academy represents a taxpayer investment in public safety and is grateful that the residents of Columbia regularly support police training.
“In our profession, there is nothing else like the academy," Jones said in the news release. "I’m inspired to share what I learned with CPD staff and other community members, right here in Columbia."