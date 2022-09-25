Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the FBI National Academy in a ceremony held Sept. 13. Jones was part of the academy's 283rd session and graduated alongside 285 other law enforcement officers in Quantico, Virginia, according to a Friday news release from the city of Columbia. 

While Jones acknowledges the importance of the training he received, he believes the connections he developed at Quantico are even more important for the Columbia Police Department.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you