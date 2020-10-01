The Columbia Police Department concluded its portion of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia mother who was first reported missing nearly a year ago.
According to Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department public information officer, the police partnered with multiple local, county, state and federal agencies during the course of the investigation.
KOMU 8 asked when the investigation was concluded and whether they were still looking for her body. There has been no response.
Mengqi was last seen before she went to bed at around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019, at her 2600 Eastwood Drive.
Joseph Elledge, the father of Mengqi’s daughter, reported her missing at around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019.
A criminal investigation into Mengqi’s disappearance opened Oct. 25, 2019.
KOMU produced a full timeline of the case on its website.