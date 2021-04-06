The human remains discovered by a hiker in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on March 25 are those of Mengqi Ji, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
Ji has been missing since October 2019. Police and prosecutors suspect that her husband, Joseph Elledge, killed her. Elledge faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
Elledge has pleaded not guilty to all those charges and is scheduled for a three-week jury trial beginning Nov. 1 in Boone County Circuit Court.
A hiker reported finding remains in the state park, about 30 feet away from a road, on March 25. Investigators at the time reported finding Ji's driver's license, bank card and credit card in the area, along with clothing and other items they believe belonged to her.
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office worked with a forensic odontologist to identify the remains. Police had previously searched other parts of the park soon after Ji’s disappearance but found nothing.
Elledge has been a prime suspect since his wife’s disappearance. He has told police he woke to find her missing on the morning of Oct. 9, 2019, but he did not report her missing until a day and a half later. He also has told police that he spent the day his wife disappeared driving around rural areas of mid-Missouri.
He has been held in the Boone County Jail since his Oct. 25, 2019, arrest.
The Police Department spent months searching for Ji's remains below a bridge over the Lamine River in Cooper County. That effort involved divers, sonar, police dogs and the construction of a levee to help them gain better access to parts of the river where they believed they would find her.
Jones said at a March 25 news conference that cell phone technology led police to the bridge. Evidence suggests Elledge spent 45 minutes there on the day his wife disappeared. Detectives also spent considerable time searching around Ashland Lake and the Mark Twain National Forest's Pine Ridge Recreation Area in Callaway County.
Ji and Elledge were married in September 2017. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight presented evidence at a November 2019 bond-reduction hearing that their relationship had become strained. He described Elledge as a "jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath."
Anyone with information regarding Ji’s disappearance and this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652.