Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, of Columbia has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action related to a homicide downtown Saturday.
Johnson will be remanded in the custody of the Boone County Jail, according to the Police Department's news release.
Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon died from the gunshot injuries in the homicide.
Police identified two suspects involved in the gun shooting. The first suspect, Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, was arrested Sunday and taken to the Boone County Jail.
Police collected evidence of the second suspect through three anonymous tips and confirmed his name and features earlier this week.
The department sent out news releases throughout the week and held a press conference Wednesday to ask for public assistance to locate Johnson.
The police have used the anonymous tips and surveillance videos from several downtown businesses to help with the investigation.
Columbia police thanked the public and downtown businesses for their assistance in this case, according to its news release.