In an effort to fill 21 officer vacancies, the Columbia Police Department hosted an open house on Saturday.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center, was the most recent of the police’s recruitment efforts to address staffing shortages.

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

