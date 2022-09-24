In an effort to fill 21 officer vacancies, the Columbia Police Department hosted an open house on Saturday.
The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center, was the most recent of the police’s recruitment efforts to address staffing shortages.
It was the first event of its kind since before the pandemic, said Christian Tabak, Columbia police spokesperson.
Fifteen new officers have been recruited over the past several months. Nine of these recruits are completing field training, while the other six are going through the Law Enforcement Training Institute, Tabak said.
At the open house, vehicles and representatives from the bomb squad, SWAT team, crisis negotiation team, Crime Investigations Division, crime scene investigators and K-9 unit lined the parking lot. Community members engaged with the representatives and got inside looks at how these teams operate, including a demonstration from the K-9 unit.
Upon entering the training facility, tables were set up with information about the hiring positions. This included job announcements, hiring posters, benefit summaries and more.
Inside the facility, community members who attended watched as police trainer Robert Bennett led taser, bola wrap and “simunition” — also known as simulated ammunition — demonstrations.
“We’re not here to hurt people,” Bennett said. “We’re here to help people and take people into custody.”
One hundred sixty-six of the department’s 187 authorized officer positions are filled, Tabak said. Ideally, there are 12 officers on the streets at a time on rotating 12-hour shifts. Due to time off, sick leave and injuries, all 12 are not always present depending on the time of day, he said.
The recruiting process has been ongoing, but due to staff shortages it has been especially rigorous since the start of the year, Tabak said. Recruiting units have visited job fairs at schools and law enforcement academies both in-state and out-of-state in an effort to fill these positions.
Additionally, decals on patrol vehicles were added in May. These feature QR codes that lead to the department’s employment page.
The goal, Tabak said, is to have a fully staffed police force that “accurately represents the community so we can take care of, serve and connect with our community.” He said this supports the city’s vision that Columbia is the best place for everyone to live, work, learn and play.
“Diversity is an integral part of Columbia and an integral part of our department as well,” he said.