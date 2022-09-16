Columbia has experienced a rise in vehicle thefts over the past month, according to the Columbia Police Department. The department advised residents to be more cautious about locking and protecting their vehicles in social media posts on Thursday.
The department reported 39 thefts in the past month. Eleven of the thefts happened on Wednesday and Thursday, said Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the department.
Car thefts have happened all over Columbia but have been concentrated near East Campus.
Tabak said an increase in car break-ins is happening statewide. As a result, the department is raising awareness about protecting cars from theft and vehicle break-ins. An electronic sign has been placed on Grindstone Parkway to remind citizens to lock their car doors and hide or remove valuables.
"Even if you're at the gas station, don't leave your car running," Tabak said.
The department has posted a list of guidelines on their social media on how to prevent grand theft auto and vehicle break-ins, including:
- Removing or hiding valuables inside of vehicles
- Locking the doors to vehicles when they are and aren't running
- Parking in well-lit areas and avoiding isolated spots
- Not keeping spare keys inside vehicles
With the increase of activities on campus and sporting events happening as well, break-ins could be likely.
"Sporting events are always prime time for criminals to find that opening," Tabak said.