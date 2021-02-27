Columbia police were searching Saturday for a suspect who ran away after a short vehicle chase in a stolen car.
The juvenile passenger in the stolen car was taken into custody.
According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers noticed a vehicle Friday evening that had been reported stolen leaving the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn at 2500 I-70 Drive SW. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop.
After a short chase, the suspects got out of the car and took off, leaving the vehicle in drive. It rolled off the road into a nearby creek.
The driver escaped on foot toward the Columbia Mall. Police established a perimeter and used K-9 dogs, but the suspect was not found.
Columbia police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.