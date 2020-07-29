The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in tracking down the second suspect in an early Saturday homicide downtown.
Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, of Columbia, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Lt. Matt Stephens said in a press conference Wednesday.
Johnson is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, tattoos on the left shoulder and his right forearm, Stephens said.
Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon, died from injuries he suffered in the shooting Saturday.
Police confirmed Johnson as the second suspect through three anonymous tips, according to the probable cause statement.
“We know the person that we’re looking for, we also know the name of the person we’re looking for, but what we need is his location,” Stephens said. “So now what we’re asking for is that third piece from the public to help us with finding his location.”
The Police Department is asking people who know Johnson’s location to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 if they wish to remain completely anonymous. Police have said he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The police have collected clues to help with their investigation from witnesses and by reviewing surveillance videos from The District Flats at 127 Eighth St., and The Rise on 9th at 915 Locust St., Harpos at 29 S. Tenth St, and D&M Sound at 201 S. Eighth St., according to the probable cause statement.
The surveillance camera footage allowed police to track the movements of the two men through downtown both walking and driving prior to the shooting.
Police identified the first suspect, Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, by reviewing Facebook photos and a photo from the Missouri Department of Revenue. That information allowed police to identify McNeal as the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting. He was arrested Sunday and taken to the Boone County Jail.
A witness informed the police that he saw the suspect’s car cross in front of him when he was walking toward the crosswalk with the victim. The car stopped in the road after driving for several yards, and one of the suspects climbed out of the car and pointed a handgun at their group, according to the the probable cause statement.
The Police Department was not sure if the victim knew the two suspects, but Stephens said there was a brief conversation between the suspect and the victim. They do not know the content of the conversation since there are only videos and no audios from the scene, he said.
But the witness said the suspect asked “What you say?” before shooting.
The two suspects were driving a 2008 Suzuki passenger car, according to the probable cause statement.
The police have made 12 contacts with the same vehicle since December 2018. Kesan McNeal was the driver during those contacts, according to the probable cause statement.