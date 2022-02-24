Columbia police have detained a second juvenile in connection with the homicide of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley.
The 16-year-old male was detained on charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action and is in the custody of juvenile authorities. Another 16-year-old suspect was detained Tuesday.
Doxley, a Battle High School student, was killed Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured but survived.
Over 100 people gathered Monday night at a candlelight vigil in Doxley’s memory, where she was recalled as “a young lady who was loved by everybody” and had “a beautiful spirit.”
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time. Anyone with information on the case should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.