The Columbia Police Department's first recruitment event at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center will be held Saturday.
The department hopes to get people interested in a career in law enforcement and fill its 14 job openings through the event.
Sgt. Kimberly German said she hopes to attract more community members to law enforcement, including those who may have never considered that career path.
"Having local ties is really a good thing, especially when we talk about community policing," German said.
Any new officers the department recruits would be joining a relatively young force of about 187 sworn officers, with a majority having less than five years of experience.
Applicants don't need prior experience or academy certification, German said. CPD will pay new hires a salary and will pay to send them through the training academy. The only requirement for candidates is a high school diploma, she said.
The event will showcase the Police Department's new building and will include representatives from different departments, including detectives and civilian positions. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1204 International Drive.