Columbia police identified the body found in the parking lot behind Furniture Row, 1802 Lake Ridgeway Road, as Ryan S. Berry, 42, of Kirksville.
The Columbia Police Department responded Monday morning after a passerby reported a "suspicious object in the parking lot," according to a news release.
The Forensic Evidence Team and the Criminal Investigations Division are "working to determine what led to the victim’s death," the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.