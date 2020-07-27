Columbia Police have identified and are looking for the second suspect in Saturday's homicide near South Eighth Street and Locust Street.
Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon died early Sunday from the gunshot injuries. He was shot around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
The first suspect, Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and taken to the Boone County Jail.
Marlin C. Johnson, 24, is considered the second suspect. He is 5’10 and weighs around 160 pounds.
Police are asking for help locating Johnson. Columbia police said he is considered armed and dangerous and asked people not to approach him.
If anyone knows his location or sees him, call 911 immediately, the police department said.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.