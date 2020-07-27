Columbia Police have identified and are looking for the second suspect in Saturday's homicide near South Eighth  Street and Locust Street.

Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon died early Sunday from the gunshot injuries. He was shot around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The first suspect, Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and taken to the Boone County Jail.

Marlin C. Johnson, 24, is considered the second suspect. He is 5’10 and weighs around 160 pounds. 

Police are asking for help locating Johnson. Columbia police said he is considered armed and dangerous and asked people not to approach him.

If anyone knows his location or sees him, call 911 immediately, the police department said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, summer 2020 Studying convergence journalism Reach me at clivia.liang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.