An armed robbery occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Oakland Gravel Road, the Columbia Police Department said.
The victim said he was approached by a suspect wielding a handgun who demanded he turn over his wallet and other personal effects, police said in a news release. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.
The suspect was described by police as a 5-foot-8-inch man in his mid-30s, weighing approximately 230 pounds and wearing a white shirt. The victim was unable to report in what direction the suspect traveled when he left the scene.
This is an ongoing police investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.