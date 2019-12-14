Columbia police officers responded to multiple alarms sent at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday by an ATM located at Great Southern Bank, 3200 S. Providence Road, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers found several pieces of debris from the ATM on the ground, but the ATM was missing with an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine.
Surveillance camera images show the ATM being placed in the back of a dump truck described as having a white cab and blue body dump bucket, according to the statement. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes this truck, or its owner, to contact the Columbia Police Department.
Any one with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).