Columbia police are investigating after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning on Towne Drive.
The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Towne Drive, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and found several shell casings and damage to multiple vehicles. A 23-year-old man reported being shot at while walking by, although he was not injured.
Neither the victim or witnesses could provide a description of a suspect to police, according to the release, and the incident is under active investigation.
People can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7562 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8577.